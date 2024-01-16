Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Little Lady's Crown
Head - Item Level 1
Item Details
14
Magic Defense
8
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV’s Little Ladies Day Offers a Cute Crown
Mike Williams
FFXIV Little Ladies’ Day 2023 Starts Soon: Emote, Rewards, and Quest Location
Mike Williams
All FFXIV 6.2 Job Changes: Big Machinist and Gunbreaker Tweaks, and More
Michael Higham