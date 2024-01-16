Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Little Lady's Crown

Item Details

14

8

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV’s Little Ladies Day Offers a Cute Crown
Mike Williams
FFXIV Little Ladies’ Day 2023 Starts Soon: Emote, Rewards, and Quest Location
Mike Williams
All FFXIV 6.2 Job Changes: Big Machinist and Gunbreaker Tweaks, and More
Michael Higham