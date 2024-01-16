Games
Little Ladies' Day Banner
Wall-mounted - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A princess needs no crown when this banner exists to always remind them how special they are.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
