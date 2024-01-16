Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Liquid Flame Card

Item Details

Details

An uncommon (★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

Fallout 76 Perk Cards Guide - Getting Card Packs, Sharing Perks
Dillon Skiffington
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Loot Table - Dungeon Weapons & Armor
Dillon Skiffington