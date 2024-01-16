Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Linen Sarouel of Gathering
Item Icon

Linen Sarouel of Gathering

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

52

26

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Linen Yarn
3
Item Icon
Undyed Linen
3
Item Icon
Diremite Sinew
3
Item Icon
Aldgoat Leather
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

