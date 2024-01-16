Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Linen Sarouel of Gathering
Legs - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
52
Magic Defense
26
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 35
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
54 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+19
Perception
+10
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 25
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Linen Yarn
3
Undyed Linen
3
Diremite Sinew
3
Aldgoat Leather
3
Crystals
Wind Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
34
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
115
Max Quality
1050
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
