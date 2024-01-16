Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Linen Robe

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

64

36

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Linen Yarn
3
Item Icon
Undyed Linen
3
Item Icon
Sunrise Tellin
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

