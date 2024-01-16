Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Linen Chausses
Legs - Item Level 33
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
49
Magic Defense
24
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 33
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
49 gil
Bonuses
Control
+21
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 23
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
33
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Linen Yarn
3
Undyed Linen
3
Crystals
Wind Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
33
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
111
Max Quality
1000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
