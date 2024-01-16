Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Limited Edition Rising Pillar

Item Details

Details

A festive pillar designed to decorate residences for the Rising. Available for a short time only!

Attributes

Related Posts

Xbox Games with Gold 2019 Guide - Updated for November 2019
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
London FFXIV Fan Fest Merch Pre-order Window is Now Open
placeholder
Michael Hassall