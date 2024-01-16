Games
Destiny 2
Item Database
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Limited Edition Rising Pillar
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A festive pillar designed to decorate residences for the Rising. Available for a short time only!
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
