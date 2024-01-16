Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Limbo Wristbands of Healing
Hands - Item Level 580
Item Details
525
Magic Defense
300
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1024 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+161
Piety
+108
Vitality
+149
Determination
+154
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
580
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
