FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Lilith Rod Zeta
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 135
Item Details
66
Physical Damage
72.16
Auto-attack
3.28
Delay
Details
One of the true weapons wielded by the legendary Zodiac Braves.
Classes
BLM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Vitality
+53
Intelligence
+55
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
