Lightweight Tomestone

As the popular saying attests, "Knowledge is power," though librarians will also claim, "Knowledge is heavy," which is perhaps the reason why the Allagans developed this exceedingly thin means of storing data. Unfortunately, these tomestones are rather prone to being bent or snapped, and it is believed that many have fallen victim to the posteriors of careless scholars. This particular variety is not as highly sought as it once was, and may no longer be exchanged for other wares.

