Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Lightning Rock

Guide
Details
Crafting

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Mike Williams

About the Author

Mike Williams

Item Details

Details

An uncut, unpolished stone imbued with aetheric lightning energy.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Inventory Guide & Tips - How to Expand Your Inventory
Nerium,Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Crystalline Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Rotations, New Glows
placeholder
Shikhu,Ian Taylor
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – March 2022 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Mike Williams