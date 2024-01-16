Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Lightning Moraine

Item Details

Details

Gravel elementally aspected to lightning.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Lightning Crystal Farming - The Best Way to Farm Lightning Crystals
Nerium
FFXIV Inventory Guide & Tips - How to Expand Your Inventory
Nerium,Jessica Scharnagle
The Best FFXIV Levequests for Making Gil in Endwalker
Nerium