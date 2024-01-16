Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Lift of the Vortex

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

59.73

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
1
Item Icon
Vortex Feather
1
Item Icon
Enchanted Gold Ink
1
Item Icon
Demimateria of the Vortex
1
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

Warframe Tier List: The Best Warframes to Play - March 2023
Nerium,Dillon Skiffington
Fishing in FFXIV is an Intimate Look Into its World (and an Easy Level 80)
Michael Higham
Destiny 2 Prophecy Dungeon Guide - How to Complete Every Encounter
Collin MacGregor,Dillon Skiffington