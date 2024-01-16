Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Levin Mint

Levin Mint

Item Details

Details

The pink leaves of this peculiar mint thrum gently with lightning energy.

Attributes

