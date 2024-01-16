Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Leveilleur Estate Painting

Item Details

Details

A painting of the Leveilleur estate based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Unlock Ameliance Custom Deliveries in FFXIV Patch 6.15
Michael Higham
FFXIV Endwalker Preview: A Walkthrough of Old Sharlayan, Garlemald, and Thavnair
Mike Williams
How to Farm White Gatherers’ Scrips in FFXIV
Michael Hassall