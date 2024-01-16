Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Legendary Komasan Medal
Seasonal Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A small multicolored metal disk bearing the image of Komasan.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium
How to Get the Alkonost Mount and Resplendent Feathers in FFXIV
Mike Williams
How to Get the Phaethon Mount and Burning Horn in FFXIV
Mike Williams