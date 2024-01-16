Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Leech

Item Details

Details

Not as bloodthirsty as you might think. Live bait for freshwater fishing.

Attributes

Related Posts

New World Void Gauntlet Guide: Skill Tree and Release Date
Joshua Hawkins
ESO Best Tank Classes for 2021 - Elder Scrolls Online Classes Ranked
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Void 3.0 Guide - All Aspects & Fragments, How to Unlock
Dillon Skiffington