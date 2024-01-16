Games
Leech
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 510
Item Details
Details
Not as bloodthirsty as you might think. Live bait for freshwater fishing.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 83
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
70 gil
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
