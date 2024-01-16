Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Law's Order Brayettes of Striking
Legs - Item Level 510
Item Details
431
Magic Defense
431
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+195
Vitality
+202
Skill Speed
+191
Critical Hit
+134
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
