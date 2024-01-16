Games
Late Allagan Coat of Casting
Body - Item Level 1
Item Details
18
Magic Defense
10
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
