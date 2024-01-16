Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Large Woven Rug

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Try not to wipe your well-traveled feet on this luxurious import.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Jute Yarn
2
Item Icon
Undyed Felt
2
Item Icon
Cashmere Fleece
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

