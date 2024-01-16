Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Large Garden Pond
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A large decorative outdoor pond encircled by mossy stones.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Limestone
2
Siltstone
2
Terminus Putty
2
Growth Formula Gamma
2
Fieldcraft Demimateria II
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
1375
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
