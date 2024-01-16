Games
Landking's Shoes
Feet - Item Level 350
Item Details
250
Magic Defense
125
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Vitality
+28
Gathering
+15
Perception
+164
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
350
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
