FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Landking's Hatchet
Botanist's Primary Tool - Item Level 350
Item Details
44
Physical Damage
46.93
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Vitality
+59
Gathering
+521
Perception
+298
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
350
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
