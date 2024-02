Those fishing the waters of the northwest Caliban Gorge are advised that, if they attempt to handle this bellicose wavekin, they should avoid the pointy bits. Many will attest, however, that as practically the entire fish fits that description, it is best to simply give it as wide a berth as possible. [Suitable for display in aquariums tier 4 and higher.] [Suitable for printing on extra large canvases.]

Available for Purchase with gil No