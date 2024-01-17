Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Lalafellin Top Boots
Feet - Item Level 5
Item Details
14
Magic Defense
8
Defense
Details
Fits: Lalafell ♂
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
48 gil
Sells for
2 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
