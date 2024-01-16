Games
Lalafellin Step Stool
Furnishing - Item Level 18
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A wooden step stool made to a Lalafell's measure.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
18
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ash Lumber
1
Elm Lumber
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
18
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
67
Max Quality
225
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
