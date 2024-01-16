Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Lalafellin Step Stool

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A wooden step stool made to a Lalafell's measure.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Ash Lumber
1
Item Icon
Elm Lumber
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

