Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Lahabrea Card

Item Details

Details

An epic (★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV Endwalker Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Patch 6.1 Coming in April, New Details on Quests, Hrothgar Hair, Raids, and More
Michael Higham