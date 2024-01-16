Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Labrys of the Forgiven
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 418
Item Details
94
Physical Damage
105.28
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 79
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1313 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+157
Vitality
+166
Skill Speed
+111
Determination
+158
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 69
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
418
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Love for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is Timeless
Michael Higham
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi