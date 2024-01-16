Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

La Thagran Eastroad Painting

Item Details

Details

A painting of the La Thagran Eastroad based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.

Attributes

Related Posts

The Heartfelt Story of the Eorzean Aquarium, a Full-Scale FFXIV Fish Exhibit
Jenny Zheng
How to Get the Sabotender de la Luna Mount in FFXIV
placeholder
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: The Dead Ends
Mike Williams