Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

l'Cie Bardiche

Item Details

20

22.4

3.36

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Patch 6.1: New Hrothgar Hairstyles Revealed, Thank the Twelve
Michael Higham
FFXIV Community Wonders If Mysterious Reaper is Another Warrior of Light
Mike Williams
League of Legends Fighter, Project L, Gets First Gameplay Deep Dive
Andrea Shearon