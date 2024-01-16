Games
l'Cie Bardiche
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 13
Item Details
20
Physical Damage
22.4
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 13
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+2
Tenacity
+3
Vitality
+2
Determination
+3
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 3
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
