Final Fantasy XIV has had Warriors of Light fight through a colorful array of difficulties for content, like Extreme, Savage, and Ultimate. The Unreal difficulty of Trials is unique as it's tied to a weekly minigame called Faux Leaves, which gives currency that can be exchanged for glamour items, mounts, and minions like Kydonia Strolls.

Once per week, after completing the current Unreal Trial, players can access the Faux Hollows minigame. Faux Hollows requires you to flip panels to reveal various illustrations, with each uncovered picture rewarding a currency known as Faux Leaves. Doing this each week will award the currency, which can then be saved up and exchanged for items like the Kydonia Strolls minion.

How to unlock Kydonia Strolls in FFXIV

To access the current Unreal Trial and the Faux Hollows minigame, players must have completed the Main Scenario Quest "Shadowbringers" and the side-quest "Keeping Up with the Aliapohs." Once the prerequisites are out of the way, complete the "Fantastic Mr. Faux" quest from the Painfully Ishgardian Man in Idyllshire (X: 7.0, Y: 5.9) to unlock Unreal Trials.

After tackling the current patch's Unreal Trial, head back to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire (X: 5.7, Y: 6.1) next to the Wondrous Tales vendor, Khloe, to play Faux Hollows and earn Faux Leaves. You'll find the Kydonia Strolls minion among the Faux Commander's wares for 400 Faux Leaves.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Unreal Trials bring Duties from previous expansions up to the difficulty of the current patch's Extreme Trials and have a very strict item level sync. While you may be overpowered for an old Trial's Extreme version, the Unreal difficulty will require more effort to complete compared to the latest high-end Trial.

You're limited in how many Faux Leaves you can earn per minigame, and how many you receive comes down to luck. While you may get lucky and obtain enough Faux Leaves to get Kydonia Strolls quickly, it could take you several weeks if you're earning a low amount of currency. If the prospect of Unreal Trials and Faux Hollows sounds like too much work, Kydonia Strolls is a tradeable minion and can be found on the market board for a hefty sum of gil.