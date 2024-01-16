Games
Kitty Herring
Seafood - Item Level 500
Item Details
Details
Notably dined upon by the Empire's most pampered pusses. [Suitable for printing on small canvases.]
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
22 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
