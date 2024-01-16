Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Kite Shield

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

193

193

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
6
Item Icon
Cobalt Plate
6
Item Icon
Cobalt Rivets
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
6
Item Icon
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

