Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Kite Shield
Shield - Item Level 48
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
193
Block Strength
193
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 48
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
34 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+4
Tenacity
+6
Vitality
+4
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 38
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
48
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Ingot
6
Cobalt Plate
6
Cobalt Rivets
6
Crystals
Ice Shard
6
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
180
Max Quality
2000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Related Posts
All Mandervillous Weapons in FFXIV With Pictures
Mills Webster
How to Get the Voidvessel Weapons in FFXIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Manderville Relic Weapon Guide: All Endwalker Steps and Quests for 2024
Mike Williams
,
Mills Webster