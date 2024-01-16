Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Kinna Shield
Shield - Item Level 255
Item Details
400
Block Strength
400
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+27
Vitality
+27
Skill Speed
+19
Determination
+27
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
