Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Kinna Glaives

Item Details

78

81.12

3.12

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

The Most Important Changes Launching with Season of the Wish
Stardust
Older FFXIV Dungeons Getting Overhauled With Redesigns and Trust System Soon
Michael Higham
FFXIV Crafting Got a Tiny Bit Easier with the Release of Endwalker
Nerium