FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Kinna Claws
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 255
Item Details
78
Physical Damage
66.56
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+93
Vitality
+96
Skill Speed
+93
Determination
+65
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
