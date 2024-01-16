Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

King of the Spring

Item Details

Details

A king among Bronze Lake trout. [Suitable for printing on large canvases.]

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Zodiac Braves Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get & All Items
Mike Williams
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown