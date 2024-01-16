Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Keep of Saints
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 43
Item Details
47
Physical Damage
52.64
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 41
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
155 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+12
Spell Speed
+12
Critical Hit
+17
Intelligence
+11
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 31
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
43
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
