FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Katana of the Dragon Lotus
Samurai's Arm - Item Level 180
Item Details
70
Physical Damage
61.6
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
SAM - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
963 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+70
Vitality
+67
Critical Hit
+79
Direct Hit Rate
+55
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
