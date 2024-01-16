Jumbo Starlight Wreath

A simple circle of evergreen branches hung on doors during the Starlight Celebration. While the tradition is fairly new, there already exist several theories as to how the practice started. Some believe the circle represents the symbolic beginning and end of a year, and in turn, our lives, while others claim it is merely easier to hang a ring than it is a straight branch. The difference in size with a normal Starlight wreath is indiscernible to all but the most observant.

Available for Purchase with gil No