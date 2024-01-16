Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Isnae Phis
Sage's Arm - Item Level 650
Item Details
129
Physical Damage
120.4
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
SGE - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Mind
+388
Vitality
+385
Critical Hit
+208
Determination
+297
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
