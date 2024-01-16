Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Isleworks Tomato Relish

Item Details

Details

The perfect ingredient for those who relish tomatoes. Category: Ingredients Required Time: 4 hours

Attributes

Related Posts

How to get the Island Mandragora Queen, Tomato King and Garlic Jester mounts in Final Fantasy XIV
Jessica Scharnagle
Quick Island Sanctuary Tips: 7 Things FFXIV Doesn’t Tell You
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Island Vine Guide: Where to Find Vines on Your Island Sanctuary
Nerium