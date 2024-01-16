Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Isleworks Spruce Round Shield

Item Details

Details

A wooden shield made in the sanctuary workshop. Category: Attire/Woodworks Required Time: 8 hours

Attributes

