FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Islekeep's Chisel
Other - Item Level 0
Item Details
Details
This shiny chisel will chip away at substances heretofore unchippable. Please do not use on mammets.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
