Island Wooden Chair
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 1
A modest wooden chair, designed to complement the simple lifestyle of the Cieldalaes.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
