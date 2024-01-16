Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Island Tomato

Item Details

Details

A ripe tomato cultivated in the Cieldalaes. Goes well with onions, should one be willing to risk it.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide and Tips: Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide Offers Great EXP Before Patch 6.4
Mike Williams
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Farming Guide - All New Crops
Dillon Skiffington