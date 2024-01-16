Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Island Tinsand

Item Details

Details

This sand sourced from Cieldalaes waters contains a high concentration of tiny grains of tin.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Island Sanctuary Leveling Guide: How to Rank Up Fast
Paulo Kawanishi
New Details on FFXIV Island Sanctuary in Patch 6.2; Everything We Know
Michael Higham
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Gameplay Preview (Patch 6.2 Live Letter)
Michael Higham