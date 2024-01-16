Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Island Palm

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An island palm native to Vylbrand.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Humus
1
Item Icon
Island Seedling
1
Item Icon
Growth Formula Beta
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

