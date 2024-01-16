Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Island Palm
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An island palm native to Vylbrand.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
20
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Humus
1
Island Seedling
1
Growth Formula Beta
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
20
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
74
Max Quality
255
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
