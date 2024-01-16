Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Island Mythril Ore

Item Details

Details

The precious metal contained in this rock is unique to islands of the Cieldalaes.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Get Gold Ore in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak
How to Unlock the New Island Sanctuary Mountain Hollow Area From Patch 6.5
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get Durium Sand in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak