Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Island Eggplant

Item Details

Details

Why not “island aubergine”? Why not, indeed.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide and Tips: Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham
How to Get the Island Mandragora, Onion Prince, and Eggplant Knight Mounts in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
New Details on FFXIV Island Sanctuary in Patch 6.2; Everything We Know
Michael Higham